How this French man made 50 crore selling premium sandwiches in Bengaluru

ByAnagha Shrikant Deshpande
Dec 07, 2024 12:56 PM IST

French entrepreneur Nicolas Grossemy has built a ₹50 crore sandwich empire in India, focusing on gourmet offerings.

A Frenchman who came to India to pursue business studies has cooked up an extraordinary success story in Bengaluru’s food scene. 

Nicolas Grossemy, the founder of a popular food chain in Bengaluru. (Instagram/Nicolas Grossemy)
Nicolas Grossemy, the founder of a popular food chain in Bengaluru. (Instagram/Nicolas Grossemy)

Nicolas Grossemy, the founder of the gourmet sandwich chain Paris Panini, has built a 50 crore empire. His journey from a student to a food entrepreneur was recently spotlighted in a YouTube video by GrowthX, offering a glimpse into what it takes to create a thriving food business in India.

In the video, Grossemy says he comes from a modest background in France, where both his parents were teachers. Growing up, Nicolas developed a passion for cooking while helping his mother in the kitchen—a humble beginning that would eventually inspire his entrepreneurial journey.

At the age of 22, Nicolas moved to India to pursue his master’s degree. A lifelong lover of bread and sandwiches, he recalls how sandwiches were a staple of his childhood meals. This passion became the foundation for his focus on creating gourmet sandwiches, which set Paris Panini apart in India’s food scene.

Nicolas believes in the power of product-centric branding. He advises aspiring food entrepreneurs to choose a brand name that directly reflects their product and resonates with their target audience. 

“Your brand name should make people associate with what you offer instantly,” he says, highlighting the importance of clarity and relatability in building a strong identity.

Economics of a food outlet

Grossemy also shares valuable insights into the economics of running a food business, breaking down the cost structure for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to him, food costs typically account for 28 per cent of expenses, rent takes up 10 per cent, labor constitutes 15 per cent, administrative costs are around 10 per cent, and marketing expenses fall between 5-10 per cent. This leaves a profit margin of approximately 15 per cent, Nicolas adds.

