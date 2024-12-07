Bengaluru metro's red line linking Sarjapur to Hebbal gets state cabinet approval: Report

In a boost to Bengaluru’s metro network, the Karnataka cabinet has approved Phase 3A of Namma Metro, also known as the Red Line. This 36.59-km corridor will link Sarjapur in the southeast to Hebbal in the north, further enhancing connectivity in the city. Once Phase 3A is operational, Bengaluru’s metro network will expand to 258.79 km. (PTI File)

According to Deccan Herald, the project, estimated to cost ₹28,405 crore, is now set to move to the union cabinet for approval, as the central government holds a 50 per cent equity stake in Namma Metro. Approval from the union cabinet is expected by December 2025 or earlier, following which the project will have a completion timeline of five and a half years, targeting 2031 for operation.

Once Phase 3A is operational, Bengaluru’s metro network will expand to 258.79 km. The state cabinet's nod allows the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to initiate pre-construction activities, including land acquisition, utility shifting, and design work. However, civil construction can commence only after receiving union cabinet approval.

With 28 stations—17 elevated and 11 underground—the line will feature five key interchange stations at Iblur, Agara, Dairy Circle, KR Circle, and Hebbal. The per-kilometer construction cost, at ₹776 crore, makes it the most expensive phase in Namma Metro’s history.

Funding for the project

Funding for the project will come from bilateral and multilateral agencies ( ₹10,485 crore), with the state and union governments contributing through equity, land acquisition costs, and GST reimbursements. Land acquisition alone, estimated at ₹5,000 crore, will be fully funded by the Karnataka government, DH reported.

According to the publication, BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao hailed the state cabinet's approval as a crucial first step. The Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared by RINA Consulting SpA, reduced the underground section to 14.44 km from the initially proposed 17 km.

On the other hand, the BMRCL plans to open the much-awaited Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal–Hebbal section of the Blue Line by mid-2026, Managing Director (MD) M Maheshwar Rao has announced.