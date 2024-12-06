Train mows down 19-year-old boy in Bengaluru while he was rushing to watch Pushpa-2: Report

A tragic incident occurred near Baashettihalli in Bengaluru Rural district on Thursday morning, when a 19-year-old named Praveen Tamachalam lost his life while crossing railway tracks. Praveen, originally from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, was an ITI diploma holder employed at a private firm in the Baashettihalli industrial area. He lived in a rented house with two friends, police reported. Bengaluru Police are now searching for friends of deceased, who may provide further details about the incident.

According to a report in The Times of India, the accident happened around 9 AM on Thursday as Praveen and his two friends were on their way to watch the 10 AM screening of Pushpa-2 at Vaibhav Theatre in Gandhinagar. In a rush to cross the tracks, Praveen failed to notice an approaching train and was fatally hit by the locomotive.

Witnessing the horrifying accident, his two friends fled the scene. Police are now searching for the duo, who may provide further details about the incident. The parents of Praveen have been informed about the accident, and further investigation is being conducted.

Woman dies in Hyderabad during Pushpa-2 stampede

In a similar incident at Hyderabad, a 35-year-old woman died and her nine-year-old son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation during a stampede-like situation at Sandhya theatre during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule.” Hyderabad Police booked a case against the Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and theatre management for alleged negligence during the screening on the film on Wednesday night.

Speaking to reporters, a top cop from Hyderabad Police said, “There was no intimation either from the side of theatre management or actors’ team that they would be visiting the theatre. The theatre management did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd, nor was there any separate entry or exit for the actors’ team. However, the theatre management had information about their arrival.”