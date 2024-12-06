Diljit Dosanjh in Bengaluru: Traffic Police advises fans to use public transport to attend the concert

Popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Bengaluru’s NICE grounds at Madavara on Friday evening for his Dil-Luminati India Tour concert. As thousands of people are expected to attend this much-anticipated concert in the tech capital, Bengaluru Traffic Police warned of traffic congestion around the venue. Diljit Dosanjh all set to perform in Bengaluru on December 6.

Use public transport: Bengaluru Traffic Police

The traffic cops also advised people to take public transport to the venue as traffic restrictions might exist around the area. A statement from Bengaluru Traffic Police read, “As thousands of people are expected to attend the Dil-luminati music program organised by SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED at the Bangalore International Exhibition Center, Madavara, Tumkur Road at 06:00 PM today, and as it is a weekend, heavy traffic is expected on Tumkur Road. Public arriving for the program is encouraged to use Public Transport.”

Bengaluru Police are also making necessary arrangements and deploying extra force at the venue to control the crowd and avoid any stampede incidents. They also requested BMRCL to extend the metro operations till late night as people can travel back home using the public transportation.

However, BMRCL announced the change in timings of the metro for today. BMRCL has announced that metro services will operate till 12 am, beyond their regular 11 pm cutoff time. People who are attending the concert from the east and south part of the city can take the metro to Nagasandra or Madavara stations.

The music show, part of his Dil-Luminati ten-city India tour, is expected to impress his fans as people in the tech capital have been waiting for the day. According to event organizers, the gates for the venue will open at 4 PM, with the show scheduled to kick off between 7 PM and 7.30 PM.

Meanwhile, the pop sensation Diljit has arrived in Bengaluru to perform in today’s event. The singer was spotted enjoying Ghee Podi Idlies and Dosas at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in the city.