Diljit Dosanjh concert in Bengaluru: Metro services extended till midnight across the city today

In anticipation of the much-awaited Diljit Dosanjh concert in Bengaluru, metro services across the city will be extended until 12 am. The move is aimed at ensuring a smooth commute for fans attending the event, which is expected to draw large crowds. Diljit will perform on Friday, at the NICE grounds in Madavara.

Speaking to HT.com, Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba stated, "Since the metro is the primary mode of commute for many, we requested BMRCL to extend its services until 12 am to ensure the smooth travel of concertgoers."

The upcoming Diljit Dosanjh concert at NICE Grounds in Madavara has generated significant enthusiasm among the Punjabi singer's local fanbase. To ensure smooth transportation for attendees, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that metro services will operate beyond their regular 11 pm cutoff, extending service hours.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and use the metro for a convenient journey.

Concert to kick off between 7 PM and 7.30 PM

The concert, part of his Dil-Luminati ten-city India tour, is expected to be a high-energy extravaganza. According to event organizers, the gates for the venue will open at 4 PM, with the show scheduled to kick off between 7 PM and 7.30 PM.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spots and avoid delays caused by the expected massive turnout. The concert is set to conclude by 11 PM.

Nearest metro station

The nearest metro station to NICE grounds is Nagasandra. It's a 15 min walk away.

Earlier, the Punjabi pop sensation, made his first stop at Bengaluru’s iconic Rameshwaram Café ahead of his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour concert in the city. The singer treated himself to the café’s signature ghee podi idli, a quintessential South Indian delicacy, setting the tone for his Bengaluru visit.

