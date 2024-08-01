Bengaluru Metro update: Green Line extension to Madavara set to launch by Oct - Report

The extended Green Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, stretching from Nagasandra to Madavara (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road, is slated to begin commercial service by October. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) Managing Director spoke to reporters and said trial operations on the 3 km segment are set to commence soon. The remaining Metro lines under phases II, IIA, and IIB include new routes from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, RV Road to Bommasandra, and Silk Board to the Kempegowda International Airport. (HT FILE PHOTO)

This extension, part of the Phase II expansion of Namma Metro, introduces three new stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. The line will become operational following safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), which is anticipated by September, The Times of India reported.

An official from the BMRCL explained that trains on the Green Line terminate at Nagasandra currently. Service frequency will be adjusted based on demand, and the extension is expected to attract an additional 25,000 to 30,000 passengers daily, he told the publication.

Regarding progress at Madavara, the official noted that construction is almost finished. Traction power supply has been completed at the other two stations and will be finalized at Madavara soon. Officials are preparing for trial runs in the coming weeks, he said.

The extension to Madavara will provide direct access to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, a key venue for various expos. Travelers from Nelamangala and nearby areas will also be benefited from the Metro connectivity.

Despite several previous deadlines, the project's completion was delayed due to construction setbacks, land acquisition issues with NICE authorities, and the pandemic, the report noted.

The BMRCL is also in the midst of launching the highly anticipated Yellow Line, which stretches 19.15 kilometres from RV Road to Bommasandra, by the end of this year with at least eight trains operating on a 15-minute interval.