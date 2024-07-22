25-year-old quality engineer dies in fall at Bengaluru metro construction site: Report

In a tragic incident that has surfaced recently, a 25-year-old quality engineer from NCC Construction Company, involved in Bengaluru’s Metro project, lost his life in a fatal accident at a construction site near Yelahanka, The Times of India reported. The engineer reportedly fell from a Metro pillar cage during his night shift on Tuesday, which extended into the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Revanna Siddaiah, who hailed from Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar. He reportedly fell from a Metro pillar cage during his night shift on July 16, Tuesday, which extended into the early hours of July 17, Wednesday.

ALSO READ | 11 engineers named in Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse charge sheet

The heart breaking news was conveyed to Siddaiah’s father, Sharanaiah, by NCC’s safety manager, Somashekar, at 12:30 pm on Wednesday. Upon reaching Bengaluru, Sharanaiah identified his son’s body, which was kept at a hospital mortuary.

Sharanaiah later filed a complaint in the matter, according to which, the accident occurred at around 3:00 am on July 17 at Metro pillar C6, situated between Kogilu Cross and Raitara Santhe in Bengaluru's Yelahanka. It is alleged that Siddaiah slipped and fell from a height of 20-30 feet while working on the pillar cage.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru metro update: Yellow Line to open in December with 8 trains and 15-minute intervals - Report

Sharanaiah has accused NCC of failing to enforce proper safety protocols, which he believes led to his son's untimely death. In response, the police have filed a case against several NCC officials, the report said.

ALSO READ | On camera, Bengaluru metro sees ugly fight between two men: ‘Turning into Delhi metro’. Video

This incident recalls a similar tragedy from January of last year, when a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old child were killed by the collapse of an under-construction Metro pillar in the Nagawara area of Bengaluru. That stretch of the Metro project aimed to connect the city to the Kempegowda International Airport.