On camera, Bengaluru metro sees ugly fight between two men: ‘Turning into Delhi metro’. Video

An ugly fight broke out between two people inside Bengaluru’s Namma Metro and two people who were involved were seen blowing punches at each other. Though there was no response from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on the fight, the video took the internet by storm. On camera, Bengaluru metro sees ugly fight between two men. VIDEO

In the video that went viral, two individuals were seen abusing each other in Kannada and later it translated to fist fight in a fully packed metro coach. However, the other passengers tried to intervene and controlled the two men. The passengers even asked both men to calm down and deal with it outside the metro station. The reasons for the fight is unknown.

However, it gathered multiple reactions on the internet as a few people said that Bengaluru metro is slowly turning into Delhi metro. A user said, “While the fight is bad, I appreciate the co-passengers helping to calm them today. Something you don't generally see in every fight. SPECIALLY In Delhi metro”

Another user wrote, “Clashes in a packed metro has become so common in India. People get aggravated instantly and start hitting each other.”

A third user said, “Frustrated travellers struggling to stand. Small inconvenience could trigger anyone. We all need to grow some tolerance while using public transport.” Similar incidents were reported in Delhi metro earlier where multiple fights broke out between people in the national capital.

Meanwhile, BMRCL is reportedly looking into the issue and trying to identify two people who were involved. It is yet to be known in which line the incident happened, which caused a major inconvenience to the commuters.

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro is already experiencing overcrowding, especially during peak hours. Extra trains were deployed on the Purple Line, which is a lifeline for the IT employees who work in east Bengaluru’s IT parks.