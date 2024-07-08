Bengaluru's Whitefield commuters irked after metro trains on Purple Line terminate in middle during peak hours

The inconvenience during the peak hours at Bengaluru metro’s Purple Line continues as many commuters fail to get a direct metro train to Whitefield station. The commuters allege that most of the trains only operate until Garudacharpalya, and they have to take another train to Whitefield station, which is on the same line. Bengaluru's Whitefield commuters irked after metro trains terminate in middle(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru PG owner arrested for sharing woman tenant's contact in internet as ‘call girl’: Report

On Monday, a user named Sashi wrote on X, “These mandatory trips to Garudachar Palya continue. Why??? This doesn’t make sense at all,” A few users said that the metro department is doing to cater the heavy rush at important stations like KR Puram, Indiranagar and Majestic. A user wrote, “Because they need to clear majestic. Else it will have a dangerously large crowd. Gd palya because train can reverse there and serves important stations like mg,INR,bnghalli and krpura on the way.”

Also Read - Bengaluru Namma Metro news: Number of trains on Purple line from Majestic station increased to 15 from July 6

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, too, asked Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to address the issue. In an X post, PC Mohan said, “Despite Namma Metro’s 15 loop trains on the Purple Line from Majestic, terminating at Garudachar Palya inconveniences thousands of Whitefield commuters. Passengers travelling to Whitefield must disembark and wait for another crowded train. BMRCL must promptly address this issue.”

After high footfalls were observed on the Purple Line metro during the peak hours, trains' frequency increased from June 6. "During the morning hours trains will originate from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic at 8.48, 8.58, 9.08, 9.18, 9.29, 9.39, 9.50, 10.00, 10.11, 10.21, 10.39, 10.50,11.00, 11.11, 11.22 towards Bengaluru East. In addition, there will be regular passing trains too, at 3.3-minute headway at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic upto 10.25 am," the BMRCL said in a statement accessed by news agency PTI.