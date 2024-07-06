Bengaluru Namma Metro news: Number of trains on Purple line from Majestic station increased to 15 from July 6

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a significant enhancement in services for the Namma Metro Purple Line starting today, i.e., July 6. According to officials, the timetable revision will see an increase in the number of trains originating from the busy Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic. Presently, nine trains begin their journey from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic. However, this will be boosted to fifteen trains.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Presently, nine trains begin their journey from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic. However, this will be boosted to fifteen trains, news agency PTI reported. Among these, ten trains will travel up to Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL), four up to Whitefield, and one up to Baiyappanahalli station.

"Accordingly, during morning hours trains will originate from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic at 8.48, 8.58, 9.08, 9.18, 9.29, 9.39, 9.50, 10.00, 10.11, 10.21, 10.39, 10.50,11.00, 11.11, 11.22 towards the east. In addition, there will be regular passing trains too, at 3.3-minute headway at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic upto 10.25 am," the BMRCL said in a statement accessed by news agency PTI.

Responding to the growing commuter demand, the BMRCL has extended six out of the fourteen trains terminating at Garudacharpalya towards Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL)/Whitefield. Additionally, for passengers disembarking at Garudacharpalya Metro Station, the wait for the next train to Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL) will be reduced to just 3.5 minutes, the agency said.

In the evenings, the frequency of trains will see an improvement, starting from Baiyappanahalli at 4:20 pm instead of 4:40 pm towards Mysore Road station, aimed at enhancing passenger convenience.

Notably, the schedule of Green Line trains remains unchanged, as confirmed by the BMRCL.

(With inputs from PTI)