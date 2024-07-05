Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport to get major ATC upgrade: Report

In good news for aviation enthusiasts, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Karnataka capital Bengaluru is all set for a major upgrade to accommodate future growth in air traffic and to integrate state-of-the-art technologies. Expected to be completed within six months to a year, the proposed refurbishment is projected to incur costs of around ₹ 200 crore. (Representative image)(HT FILE)

Expected to be completed within six months to a year, this overhaul aims to enhance operational efficiency amid the airport's increasing flight movements, The Times of India reported.

Since its inception in May 2008 near Terminal 1, the current ATC managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has experienced a significant rise in air traffic. Handling between 720 to 730 flight movements daily, the airport has become a pivotal hub for aviation operations.

A spokesperson from the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which is the operator of the KIA, spoke to reporters on the matter and said, "In response to escalating demand, plans are in motion to construct a new, technologically advanced ATC tower within the airport complex, alongside the upgrade of the existing facility," as quoted by the publication.

The proposed refurbishment is projected to incur costs of around ₹200 crore, reflecting the commitment to modernize infrastructure and bolster operational capabilities at the KIA, it added.

This upgrade is long overdue and much deserved as the airport recently reaffirmed its status as India's leading hub for perishable exports, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top. The BIAL reported a substantial growth in perishable cargo handling, with a total of 63,188 metric tons processed during the 2023-24 financial year, reflecting an impressive 18 per cent increase from the previous year.