Bengaluru airport leads India in perishable exports for fourth consecutive year

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has reaffirmed its status as India's leading hub for perishable exports, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

ALSO READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.88 °C, check weather forecast for July 5, 2024

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport's operator, reported a substantial growth in perishable cargo handling, with a total of 63,188 metric tons processed during the 2023-24 financial year, reflecting an impressive 18 per cent increase from the previous year.

BIAL emphasized that KIA played a pivotal role in India's perishable exports, handling 28 per cent of the country's total perishable cargo. The airport also managed 44 per cent of South India's perishable exports and secured a 28 per cent share in national perishable cargo for FY 2023-24.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru auto and cab drivers protest against illegal bike taxis, transport department to take action

This achievement underscores KIA's critical contribution to the country's agricultural and perishable goods trade, the BIAL said in a statement accessed by the agency.

Moreover, KIA achieved the top position in poultry product exports, shipping 47,041 metric tons during the same period, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls KPCC office-bearers, party workers meet on July 6

Additionally, the airport facilitated the export of 2,050 metric tons of flowers, further showcasing its diverse capabilities in handling perishable commodities efficiently.

The Kempegowda International Airport, which does all the heavy lifting in terms of air passenger traffic and catering to the travel plans of Bengaluru's entire population, is set to get a second international airport.

Karnataka minister for large and medium industries MB Patil said that the government is in plans to construct a new airport in Bengaluru. Patil directed officials to submit a feasibility report for the same last month.

(With inputs from PTI)