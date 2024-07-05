Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have called a meeting with party office bearers and party workers on July 6, said an official release on Thursday. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls KPCC office-bearers, party workers meet on July 6

According to an official release, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will meet party workers and office bearers at the party office on Queens Road between 3 pm and 5 pm on July 6 to address their issues."

Also Read - Bengaluru auto and cab drivers protest against illegal bike taxis, transport department to take action

"The party workers and office bearers may call the given mobile number to register for the meet. The meeting will be held on a first come first serve basis," it said.

The meeting is strictly for party workers and office bearers and it won't be open to anyone else, including party MLAs, said the press release from the office of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Earlier on Wednesday, DK Shivakumar dismissed allegations of any scam in MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) site allocation and said there have been no scams during the Congress tenure in the state.

Speaking to the media after a 'Government at Your Doorstep' programme in the taluk, he said, "All the scams that the state witnessed have taken place during the BJP tenure. We will respond to all the allegations during the session."

Replying to a query on the announcement of candidates for by-polls, he said, "Let the election dates be announced. Then the candidates will come and file nominations."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that an investigation is being conducted to determine if there was any misuse in the allotment of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) plots.

"The plots are currently on hold, and there has been no loss to the government. Those involved in the plot allotment have been transferred, and a senior IAS officer is leading the investigation. A final decision will be made after the report is submitted," Siddaramaiah said.