Widespread rain expected in Bengaluru till July 8; Other parts of Karnataka till mid-July: IMD

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has forecasted extensive rainfall across the state until July 12, with areas likely to experience moderate to heavy showers and isolated spots possibly seeing very intense rainfall, news agency PTI reported. Bengaluru Urban is set to see steady rainfall till July 8, the IMD noted. (Keshav Singh/HT)

According to C S Patil, director of the India Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, the coastal and western ghat regions have already received significant rainfall in early July. Notably, Agumbe recorded 34 mm of rainfall on July 3 alone.

In contrast, Malenadu district, which typically sees higher rainfall during this period, has now caught up with its expected precipitation levels.

Uttara Kannada is also witnessing heavy rainfall, leading to the Aghanashini river flowing at its full capacity, as reported by several sources.

In a weather update from social media site 'X', Karnataka Weather, dedicated to monitoring the state’s weather patterns, it was noted at 5 pm that clouds are gathering in the northern and north western parts of Bengaluru from Gottigere. Some residents have observed light rain in areas like Whitefield following a relatively calm day.

The KSNDMC stated in its daily weather bulletin that the IMD has issued an “orange alert” over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts, and a “yellow alert” over Belagavi, Dharwad and Kodagu districts.

(With inputs from PTI)