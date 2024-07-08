Bengaluru PG owner arrested for sharing woman tenant's contact in internet as ‘call girl’: Report

Bengaluru police on Sunday arrested a Paying Guest accommodation owner for allegedly posting the phone number of a woman online, claiming that she is a ‘call girl.’ The woman filed a police complaint against the accused after she received numerous enquiries about sex work. Bengaluru PG owner arrested for sharing woman tenant's contact as ‘call girl’

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused is identified as Anand Sharma, 30, a resident of Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar. Sharma runs a PG called V—Stayz PG in Shivanand circle. A few days ago, a woman approached him for accommodation.

He collected the advance from the woman and asked her to visit the property. When she saw the property, the tenant did not like it and asked him for a refund. However, the accused did not agree to repay the advance money. However, the woman posted a bad review for his PG stay and asked others to be careful. As revenge for her act, the accused reportedly shared her contact number as a sex worker online and posted an advertisement.

The woman, who continuously received calls reached out to east CEN police station and filed a complaint. The police started investigation and started tracking the IP address from which they identified Sharma as the one who posted the classified. It is also reported that Sharma has confessed that he committed the crime. The mobile of the accused has been seized and he is said to be in judicial custody at the moment.