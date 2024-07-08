Kolkata - Bengaluru SpiceJet flyers stuck at airport after flight gets delayed multiple times

SpiceJet airline passengers travelling between Kolkata and Bengaluru on Sunday had a harrowing experience after the flight was delayed multiple times. The users took to social media and expressed their frustration. Kolkata - Bengaluru SpiceJet flyers stuck at airport after flight gets delayed

Also Read - 2nd suspected dengue death reported in Bengaluru; Dr CN Manjunath calls for medical emergency: Report

A user named Amitabha Saha wrote, “Flying in SpiceJet has become a nightmare. My daughter flying to Bengaluru from Kolkata today by SG 8532 has got rescheduled thrice since this morning. The flight that was supposed to leave at 2 PM is now scheduled to fly at 6.05 PM. All plans have gone haywire.”

Saha also said he is worried about his daughter’s arrival as she will travel alone. “Since she will travel alone for the first time, we booked her on this flight thinking she will reach in daylight as Bengaluru airport is far from the city. Now we're worried about her safety as she's going to travel late at night alone,” he added.

Another user, Arnav Acharya, said, “My flight from CCU-BLR got delayed four times after checking in for four and a half hours. Please cancel and refund my money immediately. There is no value and respect for your customer's time.”

Also Read - Bengaluru to get second airport: Where and when will it open for public?

Meanwhile, the airline has apologised to its customers and clarified that the delay in operating aircraft in Bengaluru led to the situation. “The delay resulted from a technical issue encountered during the aircraft’s previous rotation in Delhi, which was promptly addressed before it departed for Bengaluru,” a SpiceJet spokesperson is quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Similar incidents happened in Delhi-Bengaluru flight of SpiceJet as it got delayed multiple times and passengers were stuck at the airport overnight.