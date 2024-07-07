 2nd suspected dengue death reported in Bengaluru; Dr CN Manjunath calls for medical emergency: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2nd suspected dengue death reported in Bengaluru; Dr CN Manjunath calls for medical emergency: Report

ByYamini C S
Jul 07, 2024 12:45 PM IST

An 11-year-old boy's suspected dengue death added to concerns in Bengaluru, amid calls from Dr CN Manjunath for Karnataka to declare a medical emergency.

Bengaluru could see its second dengue-related death, as an 11-year-old boy named Gagan is suspected to have passed away from the viral disease at a private hospital in the city on July 5, The Hindu reported. Earlier, on June 28, a 27-year-old man named Abhilash from Kaggadasapura also died due to dengue, contributing to the total of six dengue fatalities reported in the state so far.

Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath urged the Karnataka government to declare dengue as a state medical emergency. (HT Photo)
Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath urged the Karnataka government to declare dengue as a state medical emergency. (HT Photo)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Tushar Giri Nath spoke to reporters and said, “In these cases, we get a report which says that cause of death is suspected to be dengue. After that, we run lab tests and then send the report to the Health Department. They check at their end before declaring the cause of death as dengue. So we cannot declare it as a dengue death until the audit report comes.”

READ | 24-year-old electrocuted in Bengaluru while plugging his phone for charging: Report

Dr CN Manjunath urges Karnataka to declare dengue as a medical emergency

In this light, Dr C N Manjunath, a prominent cardiologist and Bengaluru Rural MP, has urged the Karnataka government to declare dengue as a state medical emergency. He stressed the critical need to control mosquito breeding to prevent the spread of diseases such as chikungunya and zika, according to The Indian Express.

Dr Manjunath also called for the establishment of a task force comprising health officials, urban development authorities, zilla panchayat members, and water supply and sewerage board representatives to effectively manage the current outbreak.

“The cases are soaring close to 7,000 in the state with about six to seven deaths. Hassan, Chikmagalur, Bengaluru, and Mysore, among other districts, are seeing a steep rise in dengue cases. The government has to declare a state medical emergency to control the infection,” he said, as quoted by the publication.

“The monsoon rain coupled with unfinished road work, and construction of flyovers and underpasses is increasing the breeding ground for mosquitoes. Ideally, civic bodies should have finished monsoon-related works during summer, but they are still pending,” he added.

“Additionally, many children are falling victim to dengue these days. School management should hold a meeting to identify ways to protect children from being infected. There is no treatment for dengue if the infections get complicated. In most of the cases it leads to death,” he further stated.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / 2nd suspected dengue death reported in Bengaluru; Dr CN Manjunath calls for medical emergency: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On