24-year-old electrocuted in Bengaluru while plugging his phone for charging: Report

In a tragic incident that unfolded in western Bengaluru, a 24-year-old man lost his life in a fatal electrocution while attempting to charge his phone. The deceased has been identified as Srinivas, a native of Bidar. Bengaluru witnesses electrocution incidents often. (Representative image)

The incident occurred at a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru's Manjunath Nagar, which comes under the Basaveshwara Nagar police station limits, the Deccan Herald reported. Srinivas had recently moved to the Karnataka capital to pursue studies in computer science after completing his degree.

According to police officials investigating the matter, Srinivas received a fatal electric shock while plugging in his smartphone. It is suspected that his hands were wet at the time, exacerbating the risk of electrocution. His two roommates were present and witnessed the tragic event, immediately rushing him to a nearby hospital. Despite their prompt action, doctors pronounced Srinivas dead upon arrival, the report added.

The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the electrocution. They are exploring two potential causes: either a malfunctioning socket or a faulty charger cable. As part of their inquiries, authorities have seized the charger for technical analysis.

Additionally, there are plans to conduct an electrical inspection to ascertain if there was any negligence on the part of the paying guest accommodation owners in ensuring electrical safety, the publication stated.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.