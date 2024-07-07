Woman makes hoax bomb threat call to Bengaluru airport to stop boyfriend from flying, detained: Report

A 29-year-old woman from Pune found herself in legal trouble after allegedly placing a hoax bomb threat call to the helpline at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Her purported aim was to prevent her boyfriend from boarding his flight to Mumbai, a report said. The accused, identified as Indra Rajwar, informed airport authorities that her boyfriend, Mir Raza Mehdi, was carrying a bomb in his luggage.

The incident, which occurred on June 26, prompted police to file a case. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under IPC Section 505(1)(B) for making statements leading to public mischief.

According to the report, the accused, identified as Indra Rajwar, informed airport authorities that her boyfriend, Mir Raza Mehdi, who was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was carrying a bomb in his luggage. Upon investigation, Mehdi was thoroughly searched but no explosives were found, deeming the call non-specific.

Further scrutiny revealed that both Rajwar and Mehdi were present at the airport that evening. Despite having booked separate flights to Mumbai, they were spotted conversing in the departure lounge before the hoax call was made.

Rajwar was subsequently detained and taken to the KIA police station, where she admitted to making the false report due to personal differences with Mehdi and her desire to prevent his departure. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing and further updates are awaited in the matter.