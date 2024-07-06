 Nine-year-old Bengaluru girl wins second place at World Whistling Championship in Japan: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
Nine-year-old Bengaluru girl wins second place at World Whistling Championship in Japan: Report

ByYamini C S
Jul 06, 2024 04:00 PM IST

A nine-year-old girl from Bengaluru secured second place at the 46th World Whistling Championship in Kawasaki, Japan.

Nine-year-old Svara Menon, a resident of Karnataka capital Bengaluru, recently achieved success at the 46th World Whistling Championship in Kawasaki, Japan, held from May 30 to June 2. Competing in the Recorded Accompaniment Category–Child Division, she secured second place, The Hindu reported.

Out of 125 participants, only three were from India, with Svara being the sole child contestant. (Pixabay)
(Pixabay)

Svara’s mother, Binitha Shajesh, spoke to reporters and expressed surprise at her daughter’s journey into competitive and professional whistling, initially pursued as a hobby. Discovering potential after watching a YouTube video of a girl from Chennai setting a Guinness World Record in whistling, Binitha decided to provide her daughter direction by seeking out a coach, the report stated.

Finding a coach proved challenging, as professional whistling is not widely recognized in India. Svara was guided by Nikhil Rane, a two-time world champion, who encouraged her to participate in the championship, the publication added.

Out of 125 participants, only three were from India, with Svara being the sole child contestant. Reflecting on her Japan experience, Svara found the country serene and enjoyed its cuisine. Her standout memory was overcoming stage nerves, performing her whistling routine, and feeling relieved afterward.

Svara, currently a fourth-grade student at a private school in the city, shared her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to compete internationally.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Nine-year-old Bengaluru girl wins second place at World Whistling Championship in Japan: Report
