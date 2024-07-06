Nine-year-old Bengaluru girl wins second place at World Whistling Championship in Japan: Report

Nine-year-old Svara Menon, a resident of Karnataka capital Bengaluru, recently achieved success at the 46th World Whistling Championship in Kawasaki, Japan, held from May 30 to June 2. Competing in the Recorded Accompaniment Category–Child Division, she secured second place, The Hindu reported. Out of 125 participants, only three were from India, with Svara being the sole child contestant. (Pixabay)

ALSO READ | Independence Day flower show at Bengaluru's Lalbagh to honour Dr BR Ambedkar: Report

Svara’s mother, Binitha Shajesh, spoke to reporters and expressed surprise at her daughter’s journey into competitive and professional whistling, initially pursued as a hobby. Discovering potential after watching a YouTube video of a girl from Chennai setting a Guinness World Record in whistling, Binitha decided to provide her daughter direction by seeking out a coach, the report stated.

ALSO READ | 56 food vendors in Bengaluru given training on hygiene, healthy cooking practices

Finding a coach proved challenging, as professional whistling is not widely recognized in India. Svara was guided by Nikhil Rane, a two-time world champion, who encouraged her to participate in the championship, the publication added.

Out of 125 participants, only three were from India, with Svara being the sole child contestant. Reflecting on her Japan experience, Svara found the country serene and enjoyed its cuisine. Her standout memory was overcoming stage nerves, performing her whistling routine, and feeling relieved afterward.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Namma Metro news: Number of trains on Purple line from Majestic station increased to 15 from July 6

Svara, currently a fourth-grade student at a private school in the city, shared her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to compete internationally.