Bengaluru to get second airport: Where and when will it open for public?

Karnataka minister for infrastructure, MB Patil, announced that a meeting will soon determine the location for the proposed second airport for Bengaluru. The government will consider passenger load and connectivity to the existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) before making a final decision. Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)

Where will new Bengaluru airport come?

“If passenger load is prioritised, areas like Sarjapura and Kanakapura Road are strong contenders. For connectivity to the existing airport, places like Tumkur and Dabaspete will lead,” Patil said.

These factors will be discussed in the next departmental meeting and reviewed with the chief minister and the cabinet.

When will Bengaluru get 2nd airport?

The exclusivity clause with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), preventing another airport within a 150-kilometer radius, expires in 2032, potentially allowing a new airport by 2033. With land acquisition and compensation processes in mind, the government has started planning.

Citing examples of cities like New York and London with multiple airports, Patil said, "In Mumbai, the distance between two airports is 36 kilometers."

Regarding Tamil Nadu's plan to build an airport in Hosur, Patil said that the applicability of the exclusivity clause with BIAL needs examination.

Kempegowda International Airport is 3rd busiest airport in India

KIA, the third busiest airport in India after Delhi and Mumbai, handled 37.5 million passengers and over 400,000 tonnes of cargo last year. It is expected to reach its peak passenger capacity by 2033 and maximum cargo capacity by 2040.

(Inputs from PTI)