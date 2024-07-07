 ‘How Bengaluru sells apartments’: Internet laughs as builder touts massive water storage amidst city's drought woes | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘How Bengaluru sells apartments’: Internet laughs as builder touts massive water storage amidst city's drought woes

ByYamini C S
Jul 07, 2024 06:02 PM IST

Bengaluru builder's advertisement pegging new project as a water-rich villa community sparks discussion on social media amid ongoing water scarcity issues.

In a hilarious development amidst Bengaluru's perennial water woes, a builder banked on “abundant water storage” as their main advertising point for their newest project in the city, striking a funny chord with some on the internet as the city is currently battling a severe water storage.

The builder advertised their new project's astonishing water storage capacity rather than details such as the number of villas or price per square feet.
The builder advertised their new project's astonishing water storage capacity rather than details such as the number of villas or price per square feet.

Several Bengaluru residents took to social media to post a picture of a hoarding which consisted of an advertisement from a real estate firm, Urbanrise.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's residential property prices jumped 57 per cent in the last 5 years: Report

Announcing their latest project, "Paradise on Earth", a villa community, the builder chose to focus on advertising its astonishing water storage capacity - a whooping 3.85 crore litres - rather than details such as the number of villas or price per square feet.

Social media users posted the picture of the hoarding along with captions reading, “How Bengaluru is selling Apartments. Scary and funny at the same time.”

ALSO READ | Mumbai watch out! Buyers are now lapping up over 10-crore luxury apartments in Bengaluru

“How Bengaluru sells apartments. Sad story about our large cities. A wakeup call for our city administrators!” another wrote.

“‘Paradise on Earth’, located in Gangasandra, is surrounded by 2,190 acres of lush green reserve forests, right in the lap of nature. Paradise on Earth is Bengaluru’s first sustainable villa community,” the firm stated.

ALSO READ | South Western Railway plans airport-like makeover for Bengaluru's KSR station for 1,000 crore: Report

While the advertisement garnered chuckles on the internet, it also prompted a discussion online about the city's water-related troubles.

“At least they recognized issue,” a user wrote on the post.

“A new approach to marketing has emerged, where individuals are now promoting with water. Fast forward 20 years, and billboards may showcase luxurious villas surrounded by vast amounts of oxygen....” another response said.

Bengaluru residents have been facing water shortage problems amid deficient rainfall, with several high-rise apartments and communities relying on daily tanker deliveries.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘How Bengaluru sells apartments’: Internet laughs as builder touts massive water storage amidst city's drought woes
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On