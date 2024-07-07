‘How Bengaluru sells apartments’: Internet laughs as builder touts massive water storage amidst city's drought woes

In a hilarious development amidst Bengaluru's perennial water woes, a builder banked on “abundant water storage” as their main advertising point for their newest project in the city, striking a funny chord with some on the internet as the city is currently battling a severe water storage. The builder advertised their new project's astonishing water storage capacity rather than details such as the number of villas or price per square feet.

Several Bengaluru residents took to social media to post a picture of a hoarding which consisted of an advertisement from a real estate firm, Urbanrise.

Announcing their latest project, "Paradise on Earth", a villa community, the builder chose to focus on advertising its astonishing water storage capacity - a whooping 3.85 crore litres - rather than details such as the number of villas or price per square feet.

Social media users posted the picture of the hoarding along with captions reading, “How Bengaluru is selling Apartments. Scary and funny at the same time.”

“How Bengaluru sells apartments. Sad story about our large cities. A wakeup call for our city administrators!” another wrote.

“‘Paradise on Earth’, located in Gangasandra, is surrounded by 2,190 acres of lush green reserve forests, right in the lap of nature. Paradise on Earth is Bengaluru’s first sustainable villa community,” the firm stated.

While the advertisement garnered chuckles on the internet, it also prompted a discussion online about the city's water-related troubles.

“At least they recognized issue,” a user wrote on the post.

“A new approach to marketing has emerged, where individuals are now promoting with water. Fast forward 20 years, and billboards may showcase luxurious villas surrounded by vast amounts of oxygen....” another response said.

Bengaluru residents have been facing water shortage problems amid deficient rainfall, with several high-rise apartments and communities relying on daily tanker deliveries.