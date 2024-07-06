South Western Railway plans airport-like makeover for Bengaluru's KSR station for 1,000 crore: Report

The South Western Railway (SWR) has finalized plans for a major overhaul of the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru Railway Station at Majestic, with an estimated cost exceeding ₹1,000 crore. The initiative aims to transform the station into a modern facility comparable to airports, following the model of the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) at Baiyappanahalli, inaugurated in June 2022, The Hindu reported. With an average daily footfall of 1,75,000, KSR Bengaluru is anticipated to become one of India's busiest railway stations post-renovation. (Curly Tales)

The Railway Ministry approved the master plan for KSR station's renovation in the same year as SMVT's opening. SWR officials emphasize that the redevelopment will introduce world-class amenities and sustainable features, aiming to enhance passenger convenience and elevate the station's service standards to that of airport facilities, the publication said.

The completion of SMVT has already alleviated pressure on KSR Bengaluru by relocating various train services, particularly those connecting Bengaluru with North and Northeast India. The renovation at KSR station will proceed in phases to minimize disruption to daily operations. A senior SWR official spoke to reporters and said the phased approach will involve sequential demolition and reconstruction to ensure minimal inconvenience to the public and smooth project completion, according to the report.

The proposed enhancements include expanding the concourse (the large open area inside or in front of the station) to over 100 meters, increasing capacity in waiting areas, enhancing pick-up and drop-off points, introducing a spacious basement parking facility, and establishing new food courts as part of upgraded amenities.

Although plans for the station's renovation have been under consideration for several years, the finalization of the master plan marks a significant step towards commencing the work in the near future.