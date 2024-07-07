 Bengaluru's residential property prices jumped 57 per cent in the last 5 years: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru's residential property prices jumped 57 per cent in the last 5 years: Report

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 07, 2024 01:45 PM IST

Residential property prices in Bengaluru have jumped 57% in the last 5 years, as per a report released by ANAROCK.

Residential property prices in Bengaluru have jumped 57 per cent in the last 5 years, as per 'Bengaluru's Real Estate - Your Gateway to Opportunity' report released by ANAROCK.

The housing sales in Bengaluru exceed new launches in the first half of 2024 with about 34,100 units sold - up 11 per cent over H1 2023.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
The housing sales in Bengaluru exceed new launches in the first half of 2024 with about 34,100 units sold - up 11 per cent over H1 2023.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The housing sales in Bengaluru exceed new launches in the first half of 2024 with about 34,100 units sold - up 11 per cent over H1 2023.

READ | Mumbai watch out! Buyers are now lapping up over 10-crore luxury apartments in Bengaluru

The city witnessed a surge in office space demand since 2020 reaching an all-time high in recent years, highlighting its continued attractiveness and thriving business environment, the report noted.

The average office rentals across Bengaluru's key markets last year witnessed yearly growth of 4 per cent to 8 per cent. While the IT-ITeS sector's dominance decreased marginally Y-o-Y, coworking space providers and manufacturing/industrial occupiers expanded their presence by 3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

READ | Woman makes hoax bomb threat call to Bengaluru airport to stop boyfriend from flying, detained: Report

The report added that this depicts a potential diversification of the city's tenant base and a maturing business ecosystem.

The average price of the has also seen an uptick in the city's residential spaces, as in the first half of 2024, the average price stood at 7,800 per sq. ft. as of H1 2024-end against 4,960 per sq. ft. by H1 2019-end, as per the report.

READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.41 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

The inventory overhang fell to a record low of 8 months by H12024-end, down from 15 months in H2 2019; available inventory of approx. 45,400 units - down 11 per cent over the first half of 2023, as per the report.

The city saw approximately 32,500 units being launched in the first half of 2024, up 30 per cent against the same period last year. The premium segment dominates new launches in H1 2024 with a 39 per cent overall share in total residential assets share. The share of the luxury segment saw 36 per cent share.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru's residential property prices jumped 57 per cent in the last 5 years: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On