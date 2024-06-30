Delhi airport's Terminal 1 to reopen only after completion of technical study: Official

The detailed technical study of the now-shut Terminal 1 (T1) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is expected to be completed in a month, and a call on reopening the terminal will be taken on the basis of the report, a senior government official said on Sunday. New Delhi: Damaged roof of the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal- 1, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Operations at the Terminal 1 have been suspended following a roof collapse incident on Friday that killed one person and injured six others. (PTI Photo)

“The technical study of T1 is likely to take about a month. After the findings come in, a decision will be taken about recommencing operations there,” the official told PTI.

T1, which handles domestic flights – IndiGo and SpiceJet use this terminal – is closed indefinitely in the wake of Friday's roof collapse, that took place amid heavy rain in the national capital, killing a cab driver and injuring eight others. Following the incident, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) stated that engineers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, have been asked to ‘immediately assess the partial collapse of the canopy.’

IndiGo and SpiceJet have moved their domestic operations to the busier T2 and T3 terminals.

Meanwhile, two sources informed the news agency that it might take a ‘few months’ before flight departures and arrivals are permitted at Terminal 1.

The Delhi airport, named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is the country's busiest airport, and the 10th busiest airport in the world. Together, its three terminals handle around 1400 flight movements daily.

It is managed by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group.

"We remain committed to maintaining flight operations at T3 and T2, while operations at T1 are temporarily suspended. We appreciate the understanding and support of all stakeholders," a DIAL spokesperson noted in a statement.

“The evaluation process is still ongoing. Therefore, it is too early to provide specific inputs,” the spokesperson replied to queries about business loss of concessionaries operating shops and services at T1.