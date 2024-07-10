Bengaluru police book 23 school bus drivers in drunk and drive tests, DLs to be cancelled

Bengaluru police on Tuesday cracked down on school bus drivers and conducted drunk and drive tests across the city. A total of 23 drivers were found positive in the drunk driving tests and action has been initiated, said a statement by the Bengaluru police. Bengaluru police book 23 school bus drivers in drunk and drive tests (Pic for representation)

In an announcement, Bengaluru police said, “A special drive was conducted against school vehicle drivers driving under the influence of alcohol from 7 AM to 9:30 AM. A total of 3016 school vehicles were checked.”

The driving licenses of those who got caught drunk and driving tests were sent to the respective transport offices. “23 drivers were found positive for alcohol tests. Drivers who found positive for alcohol were prosecuted under the 185 IMV act. The DLs of the drivers were sent to respective RTO's for taking further necessary action.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police also conducted fitness checks on school vehicles as thousands of buses are plying the road early in the morning after schools have reopened after the summer holidays. During the checks, 11 buses were found without fitness certificates. The statement further said, “During the special drive, 11 vehicles were found without Fitness certificates, which will be handed over to concerned RTOs for further necessary action.”

In the recent times, many school buses were found violating traffic rules and even involved in rash driving. Upon receiving many complaints, Bengaluru police decided to crackdown on these vehicles which usually carry school children. Cops also noted that such surprise checks will regularly be conducted in Bengaluru.