Bengaluru's state-run bus with 30 passengers onboard catches fire on MG Road. VIDEO

A Bengaluru Metropolitain Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus with at least 30 passengers caught fire in city’s Anil Kumble circle on Tuesday morning. The incident is said to be happened around 9 am and all passengers were deboarded immediately after smoke was observed in engine of the bus. Bengaluru's state-run bus with 30 onboard catches fire on MG Road. VIDEO

Also Read - Virat Kohli co-owned One8 Commune operates beyond permitted hours in Bengaluru, FIR against manager

According to reports, the bus KA 57 F 1232 was operating in the route 144E and driver observed smoke in engine compartment when the bus was at MG Road. He immediately alerted all the passengers inside the bus and they deboarded the vehicle. Within minutes, the flames have spread and gutted down the bus.

Though it is predicted that the overheating of engine led to fire, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained by the BMTC. No injuries or causalities were reported.

The visuals that went viral on social media showed a scary scene where the accident briefly interrupted the traffic at the MG Road. However, the fire fighters team arrived as huge flames were seen at the spot. They later controlled the fire and the traffic is restored.

The concerns on the quality and fitness of local buses have been a discussion on social media. BMTC ferries many commuters in Bengaluru on daily basis and it has been a lifeline for those who commute to work.