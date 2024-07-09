 Virat Kohli co-owned One8 Commune operates beyond permitted hours in Bengaluru, FIR against manager | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli co-owned One8 Commune operates beyond permitted hours in Bengaluru, FIR against manager

ByHT News Desk
Jul 09, 2024 11:56 AM IST

Similar action was reportedly taken on three other pubs in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli's One8 Commune was started in December last year

Bengaluru police booked the manager of One8 commune restaurant and pub, co-owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours. An FIR has been registered at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park police station.

Virat Kohli co-owned One8 Commune operates beyond permitted hours in Bengaluru
Virat Kohli co-owned One8 Commune operates beyond permitted hours in Bengaluru

According to a report in News18, the Cubbon Park police initially observed that the pub on the top floor of Ratnam complex was buzzing even after 1 am. When the sub-inspector of the jurisdiction who was on patrol visited the establishment after 1 AM, he found that it was serving the customers after permitted time. “The One8 Commune pub at Kasturba Road was found serving customers at 1.20 AM on July 6, which is beyond the closing time,” read an FIR accessed by the publication.

The report further said that similar action was taken on three other pubs for serving customers beyond closing times. Pubs in Bengaluru can serve customers until 1 a.m., and they are supposed to stop operations after 1 a.m.

After it’s success in Delhi and Mumbai, Virat Kohli co-owned One8 Commune was started in Bengaluru on December last year. In an interview, Virat called Bengaluru his personal favourite city and said it was ‘close to his heart’; hence, he decided to open this in the tech capital. Adjacent to Cubbon Park, One8 Commune gained huge popularity among the crowd quickly. Later, the establishment was even launched in Hyderabad.

