Future metro lines to follow double-decker flyover design, says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

On Wednesday, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed that future metro projects in the state will adopt the existing double-decker flyover model. This announcement came during the inauguration of Bengaluru’s first double-decker flyover, which extends from Silk Board to Ragi Gudda in Jayanagar for its initial trial run, news agency ANI reported. South India's first double-decker flyover was recently launched in Bengaluru.

"Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar today said that double-decker flyover model would be followed for the future metro lines," a press release from the DCM's office stated, as accessed by the agency.

"Land acquisition is a difficult task these days. Double-decker flyovers are very useful for easing the traffic, though they are slightly expensive," the DCM, who also holds Bengaluru development portfolio, reportedly said.

"The current 5.25 km double-decker flyover has cost ₹450 crore and it is not very expensive considering the current cost structures. The BBMP and BMRCL would share the cost of this project. The Chief Minister, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and I have held many discussions on easing traffic in Bengaluru," he added.

"This double decker flyover would benefit about 30% of the people who commute towards Hosur Road. This will help people of Electronic City, HSR Layout and Mahadevapura. A plan at the cost of ₹5,475 crore has been conceived to build a 9.5 km elevated 5 lane road in Bengaluru," he further stated, according to ANI.

"Ramalinga Reddy is instrumental in building this double decker flyover. Ramalinga Reddy discussed the double decker model with the then MD of BMRCL Kharola and introduced it. I am delighted to inaugurate this. The traffic flow will be analysed during trial run and it will be thrown open to the public fully later," he assured.

"The tunnel project will be placed before the next Cabinet meeting and I will present it before you all. We have taken some big decisions for Bengaluru. We have called a meeting of all Bengaluru MLAs and MPs to discuss these projects on July 27. The projects will be placed before the Cabinet after that," Shivakumar concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)