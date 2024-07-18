Peak Bengaluru moment: Swiggy, Ola and Unacademy CEOs meet for coffee in IT capital

The chief executives of three major Indian startups caught up over a cup of coffee in Bengaluru this week. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal and Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety met at Araku Coffee on Sunday, much to the delight of an X user who spotted them and posted about it on social media. Gaurav Munjal and Bhavish Aggarwal at Araku Coffee.

Ishan Sukul posted about the meeting of CEOs on July 14: “Araku Coffee is on fire today: 3 large co CEOs (Swiggy, Unacademy, Ola) and one normie aka me,” he wrote.

The verified X handle of “Peak Bengaluru” responded to the post with a unicorn emoji.

While Sukul did not take any photographs of the business leaders, one picture from their meeting was actually shared on social media. Unacademy’s Gaurav Munjal had posted a picture with Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal on X. The photo was taken at Araku Coffee, as evidenced from the background. However, the famously reclusive CEO of Swiggy, Sriharsha Majety, did not pose for the camera.

Take a look at Bhavish Aggarwal and Gaurav Munjal’s selfie below:

Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, is considered a great place for networking. It has over five lakh registered start-ups and global MNCs. The city’s coffee shops double up as hubs for meeting founders, CEOs and other executives.

However, some industry leaders have expressed concerns about the future ease of doing business in Bengaluru after the Karnataka cabinet passed a bill mandating the inclusion of 50-75% Kannadigas in all sorts of private jobs. The bill, which mandates 50% of management positions and 70% of non-management roles in private companies to be reserved for locals, was put on hold yesterday after it faced immense backlash.

More than a few people wondered whether cities like Hyderabad and Pune would become the new startup capital of India if the reservation is implemented.