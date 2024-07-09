Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal wants Indian youth to wear kurta: ‘Very elegant dress in my view’

Bhavish Aggarwal, the Chairman and Managing Director of Ola, recently sat down for a podcast episode for news agency ANI. While his interview with journalist Smita Prakash focused on sharing his vision for India’s tech future, critiquing Western tech dominance, and advocating for greater autonomy and data sovereignty in AI efforts, some of his comments went beyond the realm of technology. Aggarwal also expressed his views on cultural matters, including his preference for wearing a kurta. Not only that, he encouraged young people in the tech sector to embrace kurtas as well. Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal expressed his views on kurta during a podcast. (X/Sadhguru Academy)

“We can be more comfortable in our skin in a [kurta], quite literally, right? And our skin is our clothing kind of fashion sense that is too from India. And kurta is a very elegant dress in my view. So, I feel all Indians, especially the younger tech ones, should come dressed in kurta,” Aggarwal told Prakash.

