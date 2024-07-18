Actress Gauahar Khan condemns Bengaluru mall for denying entry to farmer wearing dhoti

The recent incident wherein a 70-year-old farmer was turned away from a Bengaluru mall on Tuesday evening because of his “traditional” attire has sparked outrage among the public. Among those condemning the incident is actress and model Gauahar Khan, who took to Instagram to make her stance clear. The farmer was allegedly denied entry to a mall in Bengaluru for wearing a traditional dhoti and white shirt.

The farmer, identified as Fakeerappa, was allegedly denied entry to the GT Mall on Magadi Main Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday for wearing a traditional dhoti and white shirt. He had gone to the mall with the simple aim of watching a movie along with his son.

Later, a video on the incident made rounds on social media. Reacting to the same, Gauahar Khan lashed out at the Bengaluru mall, calling the incident “shameful”. Khan shared the video on her Instagram story on Wednesday, writing a message that said, “This is absolutely shameful. Strict action must be taken against the mall. This is India and we all must be proud of our culture.”

See the post here:

Gauahar Khan condemned the incident wherein a farmer was denied entry to a Bengaluru mall because of his attire.(Instagram)

The incident has also drawn criticism from several other quarters, including local farmer unions and politicians. Farmer unions slammed the incident on Wednesday and threatened a protest while demanding the mall management to issue a formal apology.

Following up on their warning, a group of farmers, along with a pro-Kannada organization, protested in front of the city mall soon after.

"A farmer had arrived here, wearing a 'dhoti', but the security guard didn't let him inside. So, we are protesting here," a protester told news agency ANI.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also attacked the Congress-led government in Karnataka, with BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla taking to social media site ‘X’ to say, “Under Karnataka Congress govt patronage. Farmers are being abused and insulted for wearing Dhoti? Banned entry in a mall!. Karnataka CM wears a dhoti!. Dhoti is our pride.. should farmer wear a tuxedo in a mall? How is Karnataka Congress allowing this?"

"They are most anti farmer! They even increased prices of diesel & betrayed farmers. Now they are insulting farmers by denying entry in Dhoti. Where is Rahul Baba ? Is this Kisan ke saath Nyay?” he added.

(With ANI inputs)