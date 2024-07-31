Bengaluru Metro services disrupted for 1.5 hours on Green Line after power outage, stranding commuters

A power supply malfunction halted services on the Bengaluru Namma Metro's Green Line, which stretches between Nagasandra and the Silk Institute, at 5:33 pm on Tuesday. The outage lasted approximately an hour and a half before power was restored. A train on the Green Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru. (Representative image)(PTI Photo)

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which operates the Namma Metro, took to social media and said, “On account of Fault in Power supply system from 17.33 hrs, Metro trains in green line are running between Nagasandra and RV Road metro station only. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

“In continuation to the above matter restoration work is under progress. All out efforts are being made to bring the normalcy on the Green Line. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” it added.

The corporation later updated, “Power supply has been restored . Trains services started from RV road towards Silk Institute from 19.05 hrs . Normalcy restored as per timetable on the entire Green Line. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

Due to the issue, trains were only running between Nagasandra and RV Road stations, leading to significant congestion as passengers gathered at RV Road. The disruption occurred during the evening rush hour, exacerbating the impact on commuters heading home from work.

In the meantime, social media users expressed frustration with the BMRCL, criticizing the frequent technical disruptions affecting metro services in the tech hub. Some travellers reported that around 800 people were left stranded at RV Road Metro station as a result of the incident.

“Bengaluru metro train services suspended towards Silk Institute i.e. green line. Travel your plan accordingly. 800+ people stranded in RV road metro. Utter chaos. Metro should be prepared for such situations,” an X user posted.

“Reason is power cut. Such a state of the art infrastructure and power cut? Is this what taxpayers are paying their hard earned money to?? And then they brag about freebies when the entire finance of the state has gone haywire. A common man is troubled,” he added.

“Metro train abruptly stopped at Lalbagh station at 5.39pm and no clear instructions. What's going on?” another wrote.