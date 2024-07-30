The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck ran over two IT professionals who were on their bike on Sunday evening, reported The Indian Express. The victims died on spot and the driver of the garbage truck fled the scene after the accident. Two Bengaluru techies died after BBMP garbage truck ran over a bike, driver arrested: Report(Pic for representation)

According to the report, the deceased were identified as Prashanth, 25, resident of Banaswadi and Bayyanagiri Shilpa, 27, native of neighboring Andhra Pradesh. Both were working in Tata Consulting Services (TCS) as software engineers.

Also Read - AI-powered cameras catch 12k drivers in 2 weeks on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway for traffic violations

The accident happened near KR Circle while both the victims were riding on their Harley Davidson bike. A BBMP garbage vehicle reportedly hit the bike from the behind and ran over it. Though they were rushed to the hospital immediately, they were declared dead. They were wearing helmets at the time of accident and over speeding of the garbage truck is said to be the reason for the fatal accident.

It also suspected that the driver was intoxicated while driving the vehicle and he was booked later. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara assured financial assistance to the family of victims.

Also Read - Sixty cameras installed on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway to detect over speeding

Both garbage vehicles and water tankers in Bengaluru have become death traps due to rash and negligent driving. In June, V Rudrani, a native of Andhra Pradesh working at a software firm in the Varthur area was killed in an accident. While she was returning home in Gunjur after work, the water tanker, which was serving as a cleaning vehicle, ran over her and crushed her to death. The driver was detained, and an FIR was registered against him.