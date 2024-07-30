Karnataka police announced that an FIR will be filed on those commuters who travel with more than 130kmph speed anywhere in the state. This comes after an increasing number of accidents in the state due to over speeding. Karnataka police to register FIRs against commuters who exceed 130kmph anywhere in state. (Pic for representation)

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka additional director general of police, Alok Kumar said, “From August 1, FIR will be registered against those driving vehicles above 130 kmph anywhere in Karnataka for rash and dangerous driving.”

Also Read - AI-powered cameras catch 12k drivers in 2 weeks on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway for traffic violations

Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) - 281 for rash and negligent driving, once the speed limit has crossed 120 Kmph, it becomes rash or dangerous driving. Kumar said that the Supreme Court monitoring committee on road safety highlighted the recent accident at NICE road that killed three people and alerted Karnataka police about the high rate of accidents in the state due to over speeding.

"In the year 2022, 90 per cent fatal accidents in Karnataka were attributed to over-speeding. Of late, the Supreme Court monitoring committee asked us to make effective enforcement with regard to this. In this direction, we decided to register FIR against those speeding above 130 kmph. Though it is extremely challenging, but we will try to implement it,” he added.

Also Read - Sixty cameras installed on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway to detect over speeding

The top cop also highlighted the multiple violations at Bengaluru – Mysuru Expressway. In an X post, he wrote, “Over speeding causes 90% of fatal accidents. On Bangalore-Mysore Highway yesterday 155 persons sped at more than 130 Kmph. Recording Spot & Sectional Speed both, From 1st Aug FIR to be registered for Vehicles driving above 130 Kmph anywhere in Karnataka, for rash & dangerous driving.”