Bengaluru DC cancels 3 am shows of Pushpa-2 amid regulatory concerns: Report

Hours before the release day of Pushpa-2, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha issued a notice to 42 theatres for planning early screenings of the film, citing violations of the Karnataka Cinema Regulation Act. The film has collected about ₹ 63 crore India net on its first day for all languages.

The cinemas had initially listed shows as early as 3 am and 4 am. In response to the notice, the production team canceled these early screenings just hours before the film's release, The New Indian Express reported.

The Deputy Commissioner directed cinema owners to adhere to the legal screening hours, which prohibit films from being shown before 6.30 am under Rule 41 of the Act. The move came after concerns over the public's safety and peace during the early morning hours.

According to the report, Jagadeesha invoked Rule 41 of the Act, which prohibits cinemas from screening films before 6.30 am or after 10.30 pm. The Deputy Commissioner raised concerns over the safety and peace of the public, questioning the impact of such early screenings on security in various areas.

"What about the security of people and the peace in many areas?" he asked, pointing out that commercial interests should not compromise public welfare, as reported by TNIE.

He also emphasized the necessity of enforcing the rules to maintain order and ensure public safety.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) President, NM Suresh, supported the Deputy Commissioner’s decision, the report further added. Suresh argued that early screenings of out-of-state films were hurting the Kannada film industry by monopolizing cinema slots and investments.

Pushpa 2: Day 1

As per Sacnilk.com, at 3 pm on Thursday, the film has collected about ₹63 crore India net on its first day for all languages. In US, as per a tweet by Prathyangira Cinemas, the film has minted $3.2 million in just preview shows earnings.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

