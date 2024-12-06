Bengaluru to Chennai in just 4 hours? Vande Bharat leads speed upgrade

Bengaluru to Chennai train journeys are set to become faster as the Vande Bharat Express will soon complete the route in just four hours—a 25-minute reduction from its current travel time. The Bengaluru division of SWR conducted a speed trial on the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai section to evaluate the feasibility of increasing the speed limit from 110 kmph to 130 kmph. Representational Image

Similarly, the Shatabdi Express will shave at least 20 minutes off its journey, thanks to speed enhancements on the route. These changes are part of a broader effort by the South Western Railway (SWR) to increase train speeds on the high-demand corridor, Moneycontrol reported.

According to the report, on December 5, the Bengaluru division of SWR conducted a speed trial on the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai section to evaluate the feasibility of increasing the speed limit from 110 kmph to 130 kmph. Once approved by the commissioner of railway safety, the revised speed will be implemented.

This upgrade will align the entire Bengaluru-Chennai route, as the Chennai-Jolarpettai section already supports speeds of up to 130 kmph.

The upgraded speed limits will benefit two Vande Bharat and two Shatabdi trains operating daily on this high-density corridor. This route is vital, connecting Bengaluru's tech and startup hubs with Chennai's automobile manufacturing and industrial zones.

(Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Madurai - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express on Saturday: Report)

New Vande Bharat trains

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains on through video conferencing, to enhance connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, the railway ministry said.

The three trains add to the network of more than 100 Vande Bharat Express trains that are operational, connecting more than 280 districts.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated three Vande Bharat Express trains — one from Chennai Central to Nagercoil, second from Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment and third from Meerut City-Lucknow — via video conferencing.

(Also Read: PM Narendra Modi flags off 3 new Vande Bharat Express: Check routes, timings, stops)