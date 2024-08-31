PM Narendra Modi to flag off 3 new Vande Bharat Express trains today: Check routes, timings, stops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off three new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday August 31, to enhance connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, the railway ministry said. PM Narendra Modi to flag off three new Vande Bharat trains, boosting connectivity in three states.(PTI)

The three trains will add to the network of more than 100 Vande Bharat Express trains that are operational, connecting more than 280 districts.

Which new Vande Bharat trains will PM Modi flag off today?

Prime Minister Modi will flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains — one from Chennai Central to Nagercoil, second from Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment and third from Meerut City-Lucknow — via video conferencing.

Chennai Central to Nagercoil Vande Bharat train: Route, stops and timings

• The Nagercoil-bound train will initially be flagged off from Chennai Central but will operate regularly from Chennai Egmore. It will run daily except Wednesdays.

• This Vande Bharat train service will facilitate pilgrims travelling to the divine Arulmigu Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai & Kumari Amman Temple, Kanniyakumari.

• Train No. 20627 will leave Chennai Egmore at 5am and reach Nagercoil at 1:50pm, with stops at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Dindugal, Madurai, Kovilpatti, and Tirunelveli. The return train (No. 20628) will leave Nagercoil at 2:20pm and arrive in Chennai at 11pm.

Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat train: Route, stops and timings

The Vande Bharat train between Madurai and Bengaluru Cantonment will run six days a week, except on Tuesdays.

• This Vande Bharat service will connect the bustling temple city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu with the cosmopolitan city of Bengaluru, also the state capital of Karnataka.

• Train No. 20671 will depart Madurai at 5:15am and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 1pm, stopping at Dindugal, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, and Krishnarajapuram.In return (Train No. 20672), it will leave Bengaluru at 1:30pm, arriving in Madurai at 9:45pm.

Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat train: Route, stops and timings

• The Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat train will begin its regular service from Lucknow on Sunday and from Meerut on Monday. It will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.

• This Vande Bharat train is expected to boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster travel to pilgrimage sites like Digambar Jain Temple, Mansa Devi Mandir, Surajkund Temple, and Augharnath Temple.

• Train 22490 will depart from Meerut City at 6:35am and arrive in Lucknow's Charbagh railwway station at 1:45pm, with stops at Moradabad and Bareilly. On the return journey (Train No. 22489), the train will depart from Charbagh railway station at 2:45pm and arrive at Meerut City at 10:00pm.