PM likely to flag off Lucknow-Meerut Vande Bharat on Sat

Uttar Pradesh is soon to get another medium-distance superfast express Vande Bharat. According to railway officials, the train, which will connect Lucknow and Meerut, will be flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. (For representation)

The train, which will connect the two cities via Hapur, Moradabad and Bareilly, will operate on the route of Rajya Rani Express.

This train with chair car coaches will have general chair car and executive class tickets. It is expected to bring down the travel time between the cities to under 7 hours.

A railway official, wishing not to be quoted, said the Vande Bharat train will pass through the Moradabad division and permission has been granted for its operation between Meerut and Lucknow.

For a long time, entrepreneurs of Meerut were demanding a Vande Bharat train on this route. While the date for the commencement of regular operation of the train was yet to be decided, its fare will likely be announced on September 1.