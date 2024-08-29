PM Modi to inaugurate Madurai - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express on Saturday: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off the Madurai - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, a new high-speed train aimed at enhancing connectivity between the two cities, on August 31, Saturday. The train, which covers a distance of 430 kilometres in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, will run six days a week, excluding Tuesdays, according to a report. Ticket prices are expected to range from ₹ 1,200 to ₹ 2,000, offering enhanced connectivity across southern India.

ALSO READ | Vande Bharat Express sleeper coaches to get dispatched from Bengaluru's BEML, expected to be launched by December

The Vande Bharat Express will make several key stops along its route, including Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Krishnarajapuram, and Bengaluru Cantonment. It will depart from Madurai at 5:15 am and is scheduled to arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment by 1:00 pm. The return journey will see the train leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 1:30 pm, reaching Madurai at 9:45 pm, the report stated. The train will pause longest at Tiruchchirappalli and Salem, where it will stop for five minutes.

Here is the schedule of the train with the arrival times at various stations as follows:

From Madurai to Bengaluru:

- 5:15 am: Madurai

- 5:59 am: Dindigul

- 6:50 am: Tiruchchirappalli

- 8:08 am: Karur

- 8:32 am: Namakkal

- 9:15 am: Salem

- 12:50 pm: Krishnarajapuram

- 1:00 pm: Bengaluru Cantonment

From Bengaluru to Madurai:

- 1:30 pm: Bengaluru Cantonment

- 1:55 pm: Krishnarajapuram

- 4:50 pm: Salem

- 5:40 pm: Namakkal

- 6:00 pm: Karur

- 7:25 pm: Tiruchchirappalli

- 9:08 pm: Dindigul

- 9:45 pm: Madurai

Fares for the train ride

Ticket prices for the Vande Bharat Express between the two cities are anticipated to range between ₹1,200 and ₹1,300 for chair cars and ₹1,800 to ₹2,000 for executive class seats, the publication further stated. This new service is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity in southern India.