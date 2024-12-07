Menu Explore
Bengaluru man shoots private videos of girlfriend, blackmails and extorts 2.5 crore, arrested: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Dec 07, 2024 12:01 PM IST

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand confirmed that this was a well-planned crime.

A 20-year-old woman from Bengaluru has lost 2.5 crore of her family’s money after her boyfriend blackmailed her using intimate videos. The boyfriend exploited the victim’s trust and promise of marriage to pressure her into giving him money, jewellery, expensive watches, and even a luxury car.

The accused is identified as Mohan Kumar. (HT File)
The accused is identified as Mohan Kumar. (HT File)

According to NDTV report, the accused is identified as Mohan Kumar. The victim met Mohan during their boarding school days. Although they lost touch after school, they reconnected years later and began a romantic relationship. Kumar reportedly promised the woman marriage, and during their trips together, he filmed private moments, assuring her that the videos were for his personal use, the report added.

(Also Read: Drug peddling network run from Bengaluru prison busted, 71 lakh worth of drugs seized: Report)

Blackmail, extortion

Kumar used these videos to blackmail the woman by threatening to share them online unless she transferred money to accounts he provided. In total, the victim withdrew 1.25 crore from her grandmother’s bank account and transferred it to him. She also gave 1.32 crore in cash across multiple occasions to meet his demands, the report further added.

(Also Read: 'He said he would beat me outside my office': 20-year-old intern harassed and threatened by Bengaluru auto driver. Watch)

Kumar’s greed did not stop with money; he further forced the woman to hand over expensive jewellery, watches, and a high-end car. Additionally, he transferred money into his father’s bank account on multiple occasions.

After months of enduring the blackmail, the woman finally summoned the courage to approach the police and file a complaint. Following this, Mohan Kumar was arrested. According to NDTV, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand confirmed that this was a well-planned crime. Of the 2.57 crore extorted by Kumar, 80 lakh has already been recovered.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro's red line linking Sarjapur to Hebbal gets state cabinet approval: Report)

