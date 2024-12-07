Drug peddling network run from Bengaluru prison busted, 71 lakh worth of drugs seized: Report

Bengaluru police busted a drug peddling network allegedly orchestrated by a jailed drug dealer, with operations managed by two accomplices. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized contraband worth ₹71 lakh in the operation, which included MDMA crystals, hydro ganja, and ganja, Deccan Herald reported. The police continue to investigate the network’s operations.(HT File Photo)

According to the report, on November 13, acting on credible intelligence, CCB officials arrested 28-year-old Fayaz Khan, a native of Kerala. Following his arrest, his accomplice Gautam, 35, was also apprehended in Nagarabhavi, a locality in western Bengaluru.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly admitted to sourcing synthetic drugs from Kerala and selling them to a network of consumers. They used social media to receive orders and relied on an online logistics company to deliver the contraband to customers, the report further added. Investigations later revealed that the operation was being run at the direction of Amir Khan, a jailed drug peddler.

Both suspects had previously procured drugs from Amir Khan but took over field operations after his arrest. Amir Khan reportedly maintained communication with his network using a mobile phone smuggled into Bengaluru Central Prison, though a police raid on the prison did not uncover any electronic devices.

Further investigation is underway.

(Also Read: 'He said he would beat me outside my office': 20-year-old intern harassed and threatened by Bengaluru auto driver. Watch)

Ullal drug bus

Recently, Karnataka police arrested four individuals in Ullal for alleged possession and distribution of MDMA drugs. The raids were conducted as a part of a subsequent follow-up operation ahead of New Year celebrations.

In the initial raid, authorities apprehended three suspects, confiscating 50 grams of MDMA, a car, three mobile phones, and ₹7.76 lakh in cash. A case was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Ullal police station. A follow-up raid resulted in the arrest of another individual, who was found with 53 grams of MDMA, ₹7.76 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, and a car. The cumulative seizure from both operations now includes 103 grams of MDMA and valuables worth ₹15.52 lakh, officials said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro's red line linking Sarjapur to Hebbal gets state cabinet approval: Report)