368 trees, some over 100 years old, in Bengaluru’s Cantonment area at risk for railway project: Report

A proposed commercial development project by the Railways in Bengaluru’s historic Cantonment area has sparked public outcry after it was revealed that 368 trees, many of them over a century old, are slated to be felled. The application for tree felling was submitted by the RLDA’s Joint General Manager. (Representational Image)

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the trees include heritage species such as Peepal, Rubber, and Christmas trees, all located within the Bangalore Cantonment Railway Colony in Vasanth Nagar.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Forest Wing has issued a public notice inviting objections to the project, which has been proposed by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA), under the Ministry of Railways. The application for tree felling was submitted by the RLDA’s Joint General Manager(Projects/Expert), seeking clearance to proceed with the plan, the report added.

BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), BLG Swamy, said the notice was published last Friday. "Members of the public have 10 days to raise objections, give suggestions, or share feedback about the proposal. Based on the volume and nature of objections, the Forest Wing will communicate with the Railway Department. If the public strongly opposes the tree cutting, we cannot grant permission," Swamy explained, according to the report.

BBMP gets new chief

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Karnataka government has appointed Maheshwar Rao M as the new Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Currently serving as the Managing Director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Rao will now shoulder the additional responsibility of overseeing the city's civic body, according to a report by the Times of India.

Rao steps into the role vacated by Tushar Giri Nath, who has been reassigned as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Urban Development Department. Alongside his new role, Nath will continue to function as the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Administrator of BBMP.

These changes come in the wake of Umashankar S R’s retirement on April 30, necessitating a shuffle in top urban governance positions.

