NIA meets family of Bengaluru techie killed in Pahalgam terror attack: Report

Officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday met with Dr Sujatha, the wife of Bengaluru-based software engineer Bharath Bhushan, who was among the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Express reported. People pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Bharat Bhushan, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.(PTI)

According to the report, during the interaction, investigators sought details about the family's travel plans, the sequence of events leading up to the attack, and whether any of the assailants spoke directly to her. They also asked if she could recall any physical features that might help identify the attackers.

Bharath Bhushan, 41, had travelled to Kashmir with his wife and young son on April 18, just days after celebrating his birthday. He was fatally shot on April 22 during the attack at Pahalgam.

The NIA is expected to continue its inquiry by meeting the family of another Karnataka victim, Manjunath from Shivamogga, in the coming days.

Sharing her harrowing experience, Pallavi Manjunath Rao, the wife of Manjunath, told media that the terrorists did not inquire about their religion directly, the report added.

“My husband was shot at close range. Some survivors mentioned that the attackers separated Hindus and Muslims before opening fire. After confirming some were Hindus, they shot them,” she said according to the report.

Pallavi stressed that it was not a random assault. “It was targeted shooting initially, although indiscriminate firing followed,” she added.

Describing the timeline of the attack, Pallavi said they had arrived at Pahalgam around 12.30 pm and reached Baisaran Valley by 1.30 pm. The gunfire erupted just minutes after they dismounted from their horses.

"We spent nearly an hour pleading for help. A Navy officer injured nearby was still breathing, and his wife desperately asked for assistance. But amidst the chaos, nothing could be done," she recounted according to the report.

