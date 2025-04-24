'He was shot when he said his name as Bharath': Father of Bengaluru man killed in Pahalgam terror attack

What began as a peaceful family vacation in the scenic valley of Pahalgam turned into a nightmare for the family of Bharath Bhushan, a 35-year-old techie from Bengaluru, who was brutally gunned down by terrorists on Tuesday. His final words—"My name is Bharath"—proved fatal when the gunmen shot him in the head in front of his wife and child after confirming his religious identity, reported The Times of India.\ CM Siddaramaiah meets the family of deceased in Bengaluru.

According to the report, Bharath, accompanied by his wife Dr Sujatha, a paediatrician, and their 3-year-old son, was among the civilians targeted in a horrific attack that claimed 26 lives. According to his grieving father, the terrorists confronted Bharath and demanded to know his name and religion. “When he said his name was Bharath Bhushan and that he was Hindu, they shot him,” said Chennaveerappa to the publication

Back in Bengaluru, Bharath’s family was unaware of the unfolding horror. Hours before he was killed, he had called home, sharing his joy about the snow-covered landscape and their plans to explore more. “He showed us the beautiful views on video call,” said his father.

Chennaveerappa learned of his son’s death only the following morning while reading a Kannada newspaper during his morning walk. “My legs gave way. I didn’t know what to do. My family had kept it a secret from me and my wife,” he said.

Around 3:30 PM on Tuesday, friends and well-wishers started informing the family that multiple tourists had been killed in Pahalgam. Bharath’s elder brother Preetham attempted to confirm the reports, but a lack of phone signal and internet connectivity delayed the devastating news. The family stayed up through the night until confirmation finally came at 2 AM.

The terrorists' attack, targeting civilians reportedly on the basis of their religious identity, has left the nation shocked. Bharath’s murder has become a chilling symbol of the rising threats tourists face in conflict-prone regions.

His father’s anguish was compounded by the tragic irony in his name: “We named him after King Bharat, who gave this land its name. And they killed him for it.”

Bharath's mortal remains reach Bengaluru

Bharath's mortal remains were flown to Bengaluru early Thursday morning and later taken to his residence for final rites. The state government has announced that the last rites will be conducted with police honours, paying tribute to the innocent lives lost in one of the most brutal terror strikes on civilians in recent times.