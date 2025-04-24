Karnataka's Shivamogga mourns death of Manjunath Rao with half-day bandh as final rites underway

A wave of grief swept through Shivamogga as residents called for a half-day bandh on Wednesday to mourn the death of Manjunath Rao, a local man who was killed in the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The town stood still in collective mourning as the victim's family prepared to perform his final rites. The mortal remains of Manjunath Rao are likely to reach Shivamogga by Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to ANI, Manjunath’s brother-in-law, Pradeep, emphasized that the family did not wish for their personal loss to inconvenience others. “We’re not asking anyone to shut down, but many people from the town have themselves called for a bandh and plan to attend the funeral. Today is the third day since his death, and as per our customs, we must complete the final rites before sunset,” he said.

Echoing the sentiment, Manjunath’s sister-in-law, Vinutha, confirmed that all the necessary arrangements for the ceremony had been made in Shivamogga. “It’s an emotionally heavy day for all of us. The entire town has been very supportive,” she added.

The tragedy has triggered widespread outrage across Karnataka. Demonstrations broke out in several districts on Wednesday, as citizens expressed their anger over the terror attack that claimed the lives of innocent tourists. Advocates' associations across the state staged protests demanding justice and stricter security measures in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent such incidents in the future.

In a show of unity, civil society groups and religious leaders also joined hands to condemn the violence. A peace march led by Jamia Masjid and local community organisations was held, calling for communal harmony and national solidarity in the face of terror.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa, who is also the district in-charge for Shivamogga, visited the bereaved family to offer his condolences. “This is a tragic and deeply shocking incident. We never imagined such a loss would hit home like this,” he said. Bangarappa assured the public that the state government is taking all necessary steps to support the affected families and coordinate efforts with the Centre to ensure the safe return of other Kannadiga tourists stranded in Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)