Pahalgam terror attack live: Grieving families receive victims’ bodies; India takes 5-point action against Pakistan
Pahalgam terror attack live: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday decided on five key measures in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Among them is the immediate suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, which will remain on hold until Islamabad ends its support for cross-border terrorism in a credible and irreversible manner....Read More
The terror attack, which took place on Tuesday in South Kashmir’s Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, left 26 people dead, most of them tourists. It is one of the deadliest strikes in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The grieving families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims called on the government to take decisive action against those responsible for the brutal act as they mourned the loss of their loved ones.
In the wake of the violence, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a security review meeting to ensure swift implementation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directives aimed at bringing the perpetrators to justice. Sinha affirmed the Centre’s full commitment to avenging the loss of innocent lives.
Following the attack, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi returned to New Delhi early Thursday, cutting short his US visit. Prime Minister Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also curtailed their international visits — to Saudi Arabia and the US, respectively — due to the incident.
How is India reacting?
• India has reduced diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced several strong measures in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The steps include expelling Pakistani military officials, suspending the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and immediately shutting down the Attari land border crossing.
• These actions were decided a day after the attack during a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CCS approved five specific retaliatory steps, ordered security forces to stay on high alert, and vowed to bring the attackers to justice.
• Both countries will reduce their diplomatic staff in each other’s high commissions from 55 to 30 by May 1. Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed entry into India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme, and those already in India on such visas must leave within 48 hours.
•India has declared the Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata, giving them one week to leave the country. In a reciprocal move, India will also recall its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from its High Commission in Islamabad. These positions in both missions are now considered dissolved. Additionally, five support staff members linked to the service advisors will be withdrawn from each high commission.
• Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the measures were taken after the CCS was briefed on Pakistan’s cross-border links to the terror attack. The high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi lasted over two hours.
Pahalgam terror attack live: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accompanies families of victims
Pahalgam terror attack live: To show support for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, BJP MP Tejashvi Surya accompanied the families of the victims from Srinagar to Bengaluru.
Bharat Bhushan from Bengaluru and Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga were among those killed in the Pahalgam attack. Their family members were already waiting at Bengaluru Airport.
Speaking to the media, Surya described the Pahalgam attack as one of the "most dastardly" and "barbaric" acts of terrorism.
The BJP MP also highlighted the coordinated efforts between the Union Home Ministry, the local administration, and the state government to ensure the safe return of both the victims' bodies and their surviving relatives to Bengaluru.
"Three people from Karnataka were brutally murdered in a terror attack in Pahalgam. In coordination with the Union Home Ministry, the local administration, and the state government, we have ensured that the mortal remains and the surviving family members reach Bengaluru safely. I accompanied all the family members from Srinagar to Bengaluru. In recent memory, this is one of the most dastardly and barbaric attacks we have seen. Bharat Bhushan is survived by a 3-year-old son, who doesn't even comprehend what death means... Son of Manjunath has just completed his 12th and scored 96% in the examination. He told me that it was the first and the last flight that his father had taken with the family. His exceptionally strong mother has blood stains on the jackets she is wearing, and she said that she will not clean them as it is the last memory of his husband..." Surya told reporters.
Pahalgam terror attack live: Two Pune residents' mortal remains arrive for last rites
Pahalgam terror attack live: The mortal remains of Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, victims of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, have been brought to Pune.
Murlidhar Mohol, the minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation, along with Maharashtra ministers Dattatrayya Bharne and Madhuri Misal, paid floral tributes to the deceased.
The district administration confirmed on Wednesday evening that over 500 tourists from Pune are currently in Jammu and Kashmir. Efforts are being made to arrange special flights for those wishing to return following the Pahalgam attack.
Pahalgam terror attack live: Bodies of 2 tourists from Karnataka reach Bengaluru
Pahalgam terror attack live: The bodies of two tourists from Karnataka, Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan, who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, arrived at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday. Rao and Bushan were among the 26 victims shot dead in front of their families in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday after being targeted due to their religious identity. Most of the victims were tourists.
Union Minister V. Somanna and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya were present to accompany the victims' remains.
Rao's body was taken to his hometown, Shivamogga, while Bushan's final rites will be held in Bengaluru.
Pahalgam terror attack live: Grieving families receive victims’ bodies, India hits Pak with retaliatory steps
Pahalgam terror attack live: The families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the tragic loss of their loved ones and urged the government to take firm action against those responsible for the brutal act. The mortal remains of the victims were handed over to their families for the last rites, following the deadly assault that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
In the wake of the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convened a high-level meeting to assess the national security situation, with a particular focus on the incident in Pahalgam. The CCS directed all security agencies to remain on heightened alert and take all necessary steps to prevent similar incidents.
The committee also vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are brought to justice and warned that those supporting or sponsoring such acts will be held accountable.
Reaffirming its firm stance against terrorism, the government highlighted the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana as an example of its continued commitment to pursue and punish individuals involved in terrorist activities or conspiracies.