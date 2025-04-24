Delhi traders announce ‘complete shutdown’ to condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Traders' associations in Delhi have decided to observe a one-day bandh on Friday, April 25, as a mark of tribute to the 26 people who were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on Tuesday. CAIT’s Secretary General & BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, said the bandh is not a protest but a symbol of tribute and express solidarity with the country.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

All markets in the national capital will observe a “complete shutdown” tomorrow.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it fully supports this call and appealed to traders across Delhi to voluntarily close their establishments and observe the bandh peacefully.

“The brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent citizens, has caused deep sorrow and anger among the trading community. As a mark of tribute to the deceased and in strong solidarity with the government, leading trade associations of Delhi have called for a complete shutdown of markets in Delhi on 25 April,” CAIT said.

CAIT’s Secretary General & BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, said the bandh is not a protest but a symbol of tribute and expresses solidarity with the country.

“We appeal to all traders to take all necessary precautionary measures in their respective markets and ensure that the bandh is observed in a peaceful manner without any untoward incidents,” he added.

The CAIT also requested the Delhi police and administrative authorities to help maintain law and order during their bandh and ensure a peaceful environment across all marketplaces.

Bandh in Kashmir

Several trader associations in Jammu and Kashmir also observed a bandh and took out protest marches on Wednesday to condemn the Pahalgam attack.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), Jammu Bar Association (JBA), All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters' Association and Jammu Traders Association took out separate protest marches against Pakistan to condemn its backing for terrorism against India.

Several Muslim organisations also held protest marches, both jointly and individually, in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Banihal, and Udhampur.

Mohammad Iqbal, a trader from Kulgam, said the attack was aimed at crippling the economy of Kashmir.

“Our innocent brothers and sisters who had come to visit Kashmir were targeted. Every Kashmiri is sad over the killings, which should not have taken place. Our trade is linked to tourism, and if tourist arrivals drop, it will hit the local economy. The local trade has been in doldrums for the past few years,” he said.