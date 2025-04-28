Menu Explore
Siddaramaiah’s outburst: Karnataka CM seen raising hand to slap senior cop at public meeting. Video

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 28, 2025 06:01 PM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah spotted nearly slapping an ASP during a public event in Karnataka's Belagavi. Siddaramaiah was furious with the arrangements. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah found himself at the center of fresh controversy after he appeared to almost slap an additional superintendent of police (ASP) during a public event in Belagavi. The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated, shows Siddaramaiah raising his hand in anger after summoning ASP Narayan Bharamani onto the stage.

Siddaramaiah was seen raising his hand on an ASP at an event in Belagavi.
Siddaramaiah was seen raising his hand on an ASP at an event in Belagavi.

Take a look at the video

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from disruptions near the venue where Siddaramaiah was set to address the public. BJP women workers were staging a protest close to the site, and ASP Bharamani had been assigned to manage security around the stage. Unhappy with the handling of the situation, Siddaramaiah called Bharamani onto the stage and publicly chastised him, asking, "You, whoever you are, come here, what were you doing?" In a moment of visible frustration, the Chief Minister raised his hand as if to strike the officer but stopped short.

The incident has sparked sharp criticism from political opponents. The Janata Dal (Secular) took to X to condemn Siddaramaiah's actions, accusing him of arrogance and disrespect. In a strongly worded post, the JDS said that raising a hand against a government officer and addressing him in a demeaning tone amounted to an "unforgivable crime."

The party further remarked that while a Chief Minister's tenure lasts five years, a government official serves the public for decades, stressing that power is never permanent for anyone.

This controversy comes close on the heels of another remark by Siddaramaiah that had drawn national attention. Commenting on the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Siddaramaiah had stated that "war is not necessary," suggesting that diplomatic and security measures should be prioritized over military action. His remarks triggered criticism, prompting him to later clarify that he meant war should always be a "last resort," and that his intention was to advocate for peace and stronger internal security.

