HD Kumaraswamy to tour 15 districts to strengthen JD(S) in Karnataka, launch movement against Congress

JD(S) leaders met on Saturday to discuss strengthening the party in Bengaluru metropolitan region, preparing for the upcoming Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls, and planning mass movements against the “anti-people” Congress government in Karnataka. During the meeting held with party leaders here, Kumaraswamy, who is JD(S) state president, addressed key organisational matters, including replacing inactive district presidents, filling vacant posts, and the progress of membership registration drives. Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

He also directed party leaders to organise statewide protests against the "misgovernance" of the Congress government in Karnataka highlighting issues such as electricity tariff hike, water supply shortage, rising bus fares, and the increase in prices of milk, curd, and diesel. “Standing by the people in their hardship is our foremost duty—no one must forget this,” he said. The Union Minister also informed leaders that he will begin a tour across 15 districts, starting with the Old Mysuru region to strengthen the party at the grassroots.

“I will dedicate a full day to each district, spending time with party workers and leaders, listening directly to their grievances, and resolving them. The tour schedule will be finalised soon." Acknowledging the opportunity given to him in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Kumaraswamy said, “I’m striving to do meaningful work in line with the PM’s expectations, and despite my responsibilities at the Centre, I am ensuring time for party organisation. I will meet every worker and every leader.”

"Reinforce even those who polled 40,000 to 50,000 votes." Exhorting party workers to gear up for the Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections, he said, “Identify and list the constituencies where we are likely to win. Give special focus to Zilla Panchayat segments.” Kumaraswamy stressed on the need to promote and involve more youth in the organisation. “How will you build the party without youth? Mentor them, involve them in organisational activities,” he advised the leaders. Asserting that the alliance with BJP is strong and there are no coordination issues, Kumaraswamy said he is discussing with BJP leaders formation of a coordination committee.